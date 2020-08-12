Colusa County Public Health Officer Dr. Greg Burt has ordered that face coverings are now required to be worn by all individuals, with limited exceptions, within the county while in indoor public spaces or while unable to maintain social distance outdoors, effective Thursday.
“Our contact tracing efforts are revealing a staggering level of family and social gatherings,” said Burt. “During these gatherings, unmasked individuals are spreading the virus through respiratory droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that residents refrain from family and social gatherings, and wear an appropriate face covering when conducting essential business in public.”
The order requires individuals to have the mask on prior to entering any public indoor facility, while in any enclosed open space or while outdoors when unable to maintain six-feet of distance from others not within your household unit, according to a release issued by the county. The order provides exceptions for children under the age of two or for anyone who has difficulty breathing, is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the facial covering without assistance.
“I think the situation has changed and the situation that we’re now faced with, for a lot of people, is very scary,” said Colusa County Supervisor Merced Corona. “This is a small position we can take and a small thing that we can do to hopefully improve the numbers and help out the situation.”
Elizabeth Kelly, Colusa County Department of Health and Human Services director, warns that while the order now requires facial coverings, they are not a substitute for social distancing and should be frequently washed or sanitized.
“In addition, while current statistics prevent Colusa County DHHS from considering waiver requests to reopen schools, community participation in the facial covering Order, along with a corresponding decrease in community spread, could lead to improved data, and the submittal of waivers requesting school reopening by the end of August, or early September,” said Kelly.
This required facial coverings order comes just days after the state announced that there had been a glitch in the statewide electronic system used to relay COVID-19 lab results to local public health departments, causing an undercount in positive cases across the state.
Marcos Kropf, County Counsel for the county of Colusa, said the county received some initial indications that the number of both negative and positive cases may get higher in the county as the backlog is reported but that should not affect current efforts to mitigate the virus.
“It should not impact our contract tracing because the cases will be so old by the time we receive them that there will be no real value in attempting tracing at that time,” said Kropf. “Most of those cases would have already recovered and it would just result in a lost opportunity to have potentially mitigated further spread.”
As of Tuesday, there were 396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Colusa County.
According to health officials, there are currently 32 individuals in isolation, including 2 who are hospitalized and another 72 in quarantine due to possible exposure.
Five deaths have been attributed to coronavirus complications within the county to date. The first four reported deaths were residents of Valley West Care Facility and died after a COVID-19 outbreak was confirmed at the facility July 20. Kropf said the fifth death, which was reported on Tuesday, was not associated with the care facility. According to Kropf, the individual that died was a 78-year-old male who had been hospitalized for some time.
Updated information about COVID-19 in Colusa County will be posted at http://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19 as it becomes available.