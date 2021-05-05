The Orland Police Department will soon host its seventh annual Co-Ed Softball Tournament.
Officer Thomas Roenspie, whose partner is K-9 Dutch, said the K-9 unit is run by community donations and the tournament is one of their fundraisers.
“We’re community funded,” Roenspie said. “If the community doesn’t donate, we don’t have a K-9 unit … We’re just trying to be out here and be a benefit to the community.”
Last year, the unit’s fundraisers – including the softball tournament and the annual Laws & Paws Music Festival – were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament will take place on May 15 at Lely Park in Orland with the first games starting at 8 a.m. The cost is $250 per team and $50 more for one hitter unlimited homeruns.
Roenspie said they will close registration when they get eight teams – all proceeds benefit the K-9 unit and the tournament will follow ASA rules.
There will be a food truck and kettle corn will be available as well, he said.
“We do encourage people to follow social distancing and wear a mask when you can,” Roenspie said.
To register for the softball tournament, call Roenspie at 865-1616.
He said the Laws & Paws Music Festival is scheduled to take place Aug. 28.
People can also donate to the K-9 unit at the Orland Police Department – Roenspie said they have items like challenge coins, shirts, hats and stuffed dogs that can be purchased to benefit the unit.