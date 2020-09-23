Pacific Gas and Electric Company is providing $117,000 to five area food banks that serve ten north state counties, including Colusa, Glenn and Tehama.
“The funding will help the nonprofit food banks provide critical food support to residents coping with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it was stated in a release issued by the utility. “The funding also assists area food banks in preparing to serve vulnerable community members during natural disasters and potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are intended to reduce the risk of major wildfires during severe weather.”
Area food banks that will be receiving these grant funds include: the North State Food Bank, serving Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Plumas and Sierra counties; Gleaners Food Bank, serving Yuba and Sutter counties; Dignity Health Collective Living serving Shasta County; Tehama County Gleaners and Trinity County Food Bank.
These funds are part of the $675,000 the utility is providing to 37 food banks within their service area in Northern and Central California.
“We know that many in our communities struggle with financial uncertainty and food insecurity, in some cases created or worsened by the global pandemic,” said Jim Monninger, senior manager of PG&E’s Sacramento and Sierra divisions. “These challenges can be even more difficult to cope with during emergencies. That’s why we’re supporting local food banks to help them meet critical food needs during disasters and power outages.”
According to the release, these grants take into account whether a food bank is located in a Tier 2 or Tier 3 High Fire-Threat District as designated by the California Public Utilities Commission, which are areas that are at elevated or extreme risk for wildfires.
Grant amounts will also take into account county poverty and unemployment levels, using the California Department of Social Services’ formula, to promote equity among counties with higher need.