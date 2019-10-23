Painful loss for Williams at home

In football, while much attention is given to the offense and defense, special teams can often be the difference and such was the case last Friday at McCarl Field in Williams as the visiting U-Prep Panthers scored on both a kickoff and punt return to break the game open and put a damper on the Yellowjackets’ homecoming by handing them a 57-32 loss.
It was not a great start for Williams who was unable to corral the pooch kick by the Panthers to open the contest and as a result gave the visitors a short field on which they quickly capitalized when Riley Seay, a thorn in the ‘Jackets’ side all night, delivered the game’s first points.
Still, the Yellowjackets regrouped on the ensuing possession and completed an eight play, 72 yard drive when quarterback Mo Hernandez connected with Cesar Ambriz for a 10 yard touchdown, although a failed two point conversion allowed the Panthers to maintain a one point advantage at 7-6.
Unfortunately for Williams, Seay then struck for his second score of the game, returning the subsequent kickoff 90 yards and extending the Panthers’ lead.
The U-Prep senior would score twice more in the first quarter, which ended with the ‘Jackets down by 23 points and on the short end of the 29-6 score.
However, Williams mustered a charge in midway through the second period when Sam Navarro found the end zone from a yard away although Williams was once again unable to complete the two-point conversion.
While U-Prep added on an additional touchdown to bring to an end to their first half scoring, the
Yellowjackets also tacked on six more points when Hernandez scored on a four yard keeper to make the score 37-18 at halftime.
However, it was more of the same in the second half as U-Prep put three more touchdowns on the board while the ‘Jackets managed two.
In the third quarter, Ambriz hauled in a 25 yard scoring pass, his second of the game, before the defense produced the final Yellowjacket points when Ozzy Ruiz went 75 yards on a fourth quarter scoop and score, but it was too little too late as Williams dropped two games behind in the Mid-Valley League standings.
While in any other game the ‘Jackets’ offensive output was probably enough to win, they were unable to contain Seay, who accounted for 299 of the Panthers 533 total yards and perhaps more significantly, put five touchdowns and a pair of two point conversions on the board.
It was a hurtful loss for the Williams as coach Jeff Lemus explained, ”What a rough night. This loss will stick with us for a while. Special teams certainly hurt us and we also over pursued defensively. We need to improve overall, but we must get better at staying home defensively.”
While the ‘Jackets passed for 206 yards, they were rendered one dimensional, having to play catch up for most of the night, and thus managed just 23 yards on the ground.
Ambriz had a nice effort on offense catching three passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns while
Navarro was the leading receiver making four grabs for 81 yards.On defense, Jerry Gomez had team high 12 tackles with Jesus Jauregui recording 10.
Still hunting for its first MVL win, Williams (3-4, 0-2) looks to right the ship on Friday when Trinity (Weaverville) comes to town.