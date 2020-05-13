A new program is being offered through the California Employment Development Department to assist workers impacted by the ongoing coronavirus situation who would not usually be eligible for regular unemployment insurance.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program was recently established as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and is meant for business owners, self-employed workers, and independent contractors. Those who qualify can apply for new unemployment insurance benefits, including an additional $600 per week beyond usual state benefits.
More than 3.4 million Californians have filed for unemployment since March 15, with the state issuing $4.4 billion to jobless residents as of April 27, according to CalMatters.
“Applying through the state will make you eligible for a range of unemployment benefits. In the coronavirus recovery legislation signed into law last month, Congress included an additional $600 a week until July 31 and extended the period you can receive benefits by 13 weeks,” said U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein in a press release. “…In short, if you lost your job due to the coronavirus pandemic, unemployment benefits will likely be available even if you weren’t eligible in the past.”
The program will provide up to 39 weeks of benefits starting with weeks of unemployment beginning Feb. 2 through July 25 for most Californians, depending on when the individual became directly impacted by the pandemic. Only the weeks of a claim between March 29 and July 25 are eligible for the extra $600 payments.
Information needed to apply for the funding includes employment history for the last 18 months and specific information regarding an individual’s last employer.
Representatives from the California Employment Development Department could not be reached for comment.
For more information or to apply, visit the EDD’s website at www.edd.ca.gov.