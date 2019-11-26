The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the California Wildlife Officer Foundation are co-sponsoring the annual “Passing on the Tradition” essay contest for young hunters.
The grand prize winner will receive a lifetime hunting license with a bird hunting privilege package valued at up to $1,250. This year’s contest challenges kids to answer the questions, “What can CDFW do to get more people involved in hunting? And what can you do, personally, to get more people involved in hunting?”
The contest is open to all junior hunting license holders, as well as youths under 18 who have earned a hunter education certificate.
Essays should be no more than 500 words, double spaced. Entries should be submitted via email to Capt. Robert Pelzman at robert.pelzman@wildlife.ca.gov no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. Applicants must provide their date of birth, place of residence, contact telephone number and email address.