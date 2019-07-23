Nothing says summer like fresh, juicy watermelon and sweet, crunchy corn on the cob.
The Charter family has been picking these seasonal favorites for over 30 years from the many fields that line State Route 20 just west of Williams and have sold their freshly picked assortment at their popular summer destination, the Charter Family Fruit Stand, for just as long.
Customers flock from far and wide each summer to get their share of the vast assortment of fruits and vegetables available at the stand each summer.
“Every year it just gets busier and busier,” said Jodi Chater, manager of the fruit stand. “It’s crazy to see the growth from year to year and its so humbling to see all of the return customers.”
The fruit stand opened its doors for the summer season June 10 and has been suppling hungry customers with fresh picked, locally grown produce and treats since.
A wide assortment of goodies are available at the fruit stand, including zucchini, okra, tomatillos, bell peppers, tomatoes, several varieties of watermelons, cantaloupes, lemon cucumber, pickling cucumber, corn, white and yellow peaches and nectarines, plutos, plums, apricots, jalapeños and yellow wax peppers. Pumpkins are also ripening in the fields during the summer months and are expected to be available at the fruit stand in October.
Among this wide variety of produce, Charter said there are definitely some customer favorites.
“Corn is our top seller by far,” Charter said. “We sell our peaches and cream variety which is a cross between yellow and white corn.”
Charter said the assortment of watermelons sold at the stand are also a customer favorite.
“We have a few different varieties,” Charter said. “Seedless, sweet gems, yellow melons and even seeded watermelons which can be hard to find.”
“Donut” peaches are another popular seller at the stand, Charter said.
Charter said that the sweet peaches get their name because of their flat, saucer-like appearance that resembles a donut. This usually popular item is not available at the stand this year due to difficulties with the crop, Charter said, but she assures that they will be back in stock again next season.
Charter said not everyone realizes that the crops that can been seen from the road for miles in any direction around the fruit stand are the fields that the produce is harvested from.
“A large majority of the produce comes from our land right around the fruit stand, just outside of Williams,” Charter said. “We also have an orchard outside of Arbuckle where we grow the rest.”
Charter said any local commodities they do not grow themselves are sourced locally from other vendors.
The fruit stand is known for suppling the homemade pies and snickerdoodle cookies from Stephen’s Farmhouse in Yuba City, honey from Pendell Apiaries Inc. in Stonyford, CowboyBBQ sauces and seasonings from John and Julie Bidegain in Live Oak, Penna olives from Chico and Fiddyment Farms pistachios from Lincoln.
Bill Charter started the business in 1983 when he began selling produce out of the back of his pickup truck on the side of the road.
“We only sold corn and tomatoes to start out,” Jodi Charter said. “As word spread, so did the supply and demand.”
When interest grew, the Charter family saw the need for fresher produce within the community so they decided to build a stand, Jodi Charter said.
“It was really small with no air conditioning or windows,” Charter said. “We would just lift up a wood flap and open for business.”
The stand closed briefly in the early 2000s for a remodel. Additions were added onto the original structure of the fruit stand to make it into the functional shop standing today.
During its many summers of operation, the stand has remained a family-run business. Bill Charter still maintains the fields year round and harvests the crops.
“My mom, Renee, is truly the backbone of the business,” Charter said. “She is always here after hours taking care of all of the behind the scenes stuff and makes sure the aesthetics of the stand stay beautiful.”
Earlier this year, Renee Charter used this aesthetic touch to transform a tree outside the fruit stand into a memorial.
“This tree was created by my mom and is dedicated to our hometown hero, Natalie Corona, who used to work at the stand for a few seasons,” Charter said.
Charter said this tree has various words of affirmations and acts of kindness written on it to commemorate the kind person Corona was.
The stand is expected to remains open until the end of October, Charter said.
“That’s what we plan for each year but it really depends on the season and if the weather cooperates,” Charter said.
For those fruit stand novices that would like to visit the stand for the first time, Charter said her personal favorites are the juicy and delicious yellow peaches, sweet gem watermelons and the peaches and cream corn.
“Can’t go wrong with those,” Charter said. “They are all delicious.”
The Charter Family Fruit Stand is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information, contact the fruit stand at 473-5483.