A man was struck by a car and killed while walking on Interstate 5 in Williams in the early morning hours of Sept. 9.
According to a release issued by the Williams area California Highway Patrol, the man – identified only as a 65-year-old Woodland resident – was walking northbound on the west shoulder of the southbound side of Interstate 5 just north of State Route 20 when, for reasons still under investigation, he began walking on the active roadway.
The man stepped into the path of a vehicle being driven by a 32-year old male from South Carolina, who was driving southbound on Interstate 5 with a 37-year old female passenger.
According to the release, the driver of the vehicle did not see the man walking on the roadway and the right front of the vehicle collided with the man, causing fatal injuries.
The driver and the passenger were uninjured in the collision and no arrests were made.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, read the release, and the incident remains under investigation.