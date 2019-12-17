Shadow is a 2- or 3-year-old, neutered male. He looks like a Lab/Border Collie mix.
This sweet, shy guy is looking for a quiet home with loving people. He is polite, knows “sit,” “down,” “shake,” and “come” and is well housetrained. He loves walks, toys, and chasing tennis balls. He is current on vaccinations.
For more information on Shadow, contact the Colusa County Animal Shelter at 458-0229 or stop by during shelter hours.
The shelter, located at 929 Bridge St. in Colusa, is open daily from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. All adoptions are $10 and dogs must be licensed in their county of residence.