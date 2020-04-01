To lessen the financial hardship for many during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pacific Gas and Electric Company has implemented a series of billing and service modifications to ensure that the lights and gas stay for their customers during this time.
“PG&E knows this is an unsettling and trying time and we want to reassure our customers they are not alone,” said Laurie Giammona, PG&E’s Chief Customer Officer and a Senior Vice President . “PG&E is taking swift action to ensure that our customers experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19 have access to a variety of resources and expanded programs to help manage their energy use and their monthly bills.”
According to a release issued by the utility, they will be suspending service disconnections for non-payment in addition to waiving new service deposit requirements for residential and small business services.
The utility will also implement flexible payment plan options and provide additional support for low-income and medical baseline customers, read the release.
“PG&E has implemented a moratorium on service disconnections for non-payment,” read the release. “This suspension applies to both residential and small business customers and will remain in effect until further notice. PG&E will also suspend Medical Baseline removals. Customers on the Medical Baseline program will not be asked to re-certify through a doctor or other eligible medical professionals for up to one year.”
For more information, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.