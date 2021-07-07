Pacific Gas & Electric Company announced that it is extending the moratorium on utility service disconnections through Sept. 30.
According to a press release, the moratorium was put in place in March 2020 by the California Public Utilities Commission.
“We believe extending the service disconnection moratorium for all customers allows for additional relief efforts from the state to take shape while protecting our customers who are financially struggling,” said Marlene Santos, PG&E executive vice president and chief customer officer.
PG&E will auto-enroll eligible customers in new extended payment plans by the end of September to coincide with potential ending of the moratorium, according to the press release.
Other changes to COVID-19 customer
protections
While the moratorium has been extended, other emergency customer protections put in place by the CPUC during the pandemic have expired.
–Recertifications and post-enrollment verifications for the California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) and Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) programs have resumed.
CARE or FERA customers whose program eligibility would have expired between March 4, 2020, and June 30, 2021, will be required to re-certify. Customers whose program eligibility expired on or after July 1, 2021, will be required to re-certify within 90 days.
The earliest a customer may be removed from CARE or FERA is Oct. 1 after a series of direct mail and targeted email communications.
–Medical Practitioner Certifications for the Medical Baseline Program have resumed.
Active Medical Baseline customers who have enrolled in the program under the customer protections and customers with nonpermanent medical conditions as designated by their medical practitioners will be required to re-certify for their continued eligibility. PG&E will communicate with Medical Baseline customers and remind them of their recertifications.
The transition coincides with the launch of PG&E’s new online Medical Baseline medical practitioner portal. This new portal will allow customers and their medical practitioners to complete the Medical Baseline certification/re-certification process fully online. The new online application is available at www.pge.com/medicalbaseline.
For more information, visit www.pge.com/covid19.