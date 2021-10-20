As part of its ongoing response to the state’s drought conditions and to identify trees that could cause a wildfire or power outage, Pacific Gas and Electric Company will continue to conduct aerial patrols in Glenn and Colusa counties today (Wednesday) as part of the company’s vegetation management program.
“We are patrolling, by foot and by helicopter, along power lines in high fire-threat areas to identify trees that are dead or have become structurally compromised. Whether it is due to years of drought, current dry conditions or increased wildfire risk, or bark beetle infestation, we are seeing more dead, diseased, dying or defective trees during these patrols,” said Adam Bakker, senior manager of PG&E’s vegetation management program for PG&E’s North Valley Division. “These patrols are in addition to the tree inspections we conduct on foot in high fire-threat areas and provide a second set of eyes for trees that could grow to within 4 feet of the lines or have the potential to fail and strike the power lines.”
Helicopter patrols, which began Tuesday, will cover the areas from Road 306 near the Tehama-Glenn county line south through the Grindstone Indian Rancheria and Elk Creek areas in western Glenn County and continue south into Colusa County over Stonyford, Ladoga and Bear Valley, according to a release issued by the utility.
“Residents are advised that the helicopter will fly low – about 200 to 300 feet – along distribution power lines, and higher in areas where livestock are present,” read the release. “If needed, the spotter in the helicopter will send ground crews to conduct further inspections.”
Aerial patrols are one of the many ways PG&E is working to manage trees and other vegetation located near power lines that could create a safety risk. To help keep customers and communities safe in the face of the growing wildfire risk, the utility inspects approximately 100,000 miles of overhead power lines every year, according to the release, with some locations patrolled multiple times a year in addition to pruning or cutting down more than one million trees that may pose a potential risk to electric equipment.
“We have had back-to-back years of well below normal precipitation and most of California is currently in ‘extreme’ drought conditions. If you take away a couple wet years like 2016-2017, five of the past eight years have experienced below average precipitation. That is where it becomes more of a compounding problem as far as tree health,” said Richard Bagley, PG&E senior meteorologist.
Depending on clear weather conditions, foresters will fly between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Flights will occur in elevated (Tier 2) and extreme (Tier 3) High Fire-Threat Districts (HFTD’s), as identified by the California Public Utilities Commission.
