PG&E expands safety program with the installation of additional weather stations

Pacific Gas and Electric Company has installed more than 200 new weather stations across the state this year as part of their continued efforts to prepare for increasingly common severe weather events.
Of the weather stations installed this year, 33 were installed in North Valley counties including one new station in Colusa County, five new stations in Glenn County and eight new stations in Tehama County.
With the new additions this year, Colusa County now has 12 weather stations while Glenn County has 11 and Tehama County has 73.
According to a release issued by the utility, data captured by the weather stations such as temperature, wind speed and humidity levels help PG&E meteorologists evaluate where severe weather may be headed and inform utility operational planning.
During a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), PG&E turns off specific power lines, based on severe weather conditions, for public safety and to prevent tree branches and other debris from contacting energized power lines.
“We know that losing power disrupts lives, especially for our customers with medical needs,” said Mark Quinlan, Vice President of PSPS Operations and Execution. “That is why we are finding ways to reduce the impact of PSPS events without compromising safety. The sole focus of a PSPS is to keep our customers safe.”
PG&E plans to have a total of 1,300 weather stations across their service area by the end of 2021.
“This will equip the company with one weather station for every 20-line miles of electric distribution circuits within Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Fire-Threat Districts, as designated by the California Public Utilities Commission,” according to the release.
Ashley Helmetag, Senior PG&E Meteorologist, said observations from the weather stations contribute to the improvement of our predictive capabilities for PSPS events.
“We now have a historical database of these observations, many in remote areas where we have never had this level of detailed data before, and it is now used to help fine-tune our models to better predict when critical fire weather conditions may occur,” said Helmetag. “As the model is improved, the forecast becomes more accurate, allowing meteorologists to limit the scope of PSPS events to the areas where the riskiest fire weather conditions are expected, and to do so with higher confidence.”
According to the release, these new weather stations are now sending hyperlocal data not only to PG&E meteorologists, but also to analysts and experts in PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center (WSOC), which is the hub where PG&E detects, evaluates, monitors, and responds to wildfire threats across its service area.
Information from these stations is also viewable by the public at pge.com/weather and is combined with other weather station information and shared with partners through MesoWest.
Weather stations are just one part of PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program. According to the release, the program also includes the installation of hundreds of sectionalizing devices to break the grid into smaller pieces and hardening hundreds of miles of lines, poles and other infrastructure to reduce wildfire risk and lessen the effects of PSPS events on customers.
“Coupled with PG&E’s growing network of weather data, temporary generation and microgrids, these tools and technologies helped keep the lights on for hundreds of thousands of customers during the PSPS events in 2020, as compared to those events in 2019,” read the release.