The Pacific Gas and Electric Company recently paid $2.7 million in property taxes to Colusa, Yuba and Sutter counties that was due for the current fiscal year – in total, the company spent nearly $255 million in the second half of the fiscal year across the state for properties it owns.
The company announced it recently spent $386 million for property taxes and franchise fee payments to the 50 counties, 246 cities and one district where it owns and operates gas and electric infrastructure. PG&E pays franchise fees to cities and counties for the use of public streets for its gas and electric facilities.
“Property tax and franchise fee payments are one of the important ways PG&E helps drive local economies and supports essential public services like education and public safety,” said Jason Wells, senior vice president and chief financial officer for PG&E, in a press release. “This year’s payments reflect the substantial local investments we are making in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system and to better mitigate against wildfires.
Colusa County received $4,515,964 in property taxes in property taxes covering the period of Jan. 1 to June 30, 2020, while Glenn County received $807,067.
Sutter County was paid $1,387,509 and Yuba County was paid $1,335,434 in property taxes for the same period.
In terms of franchise fee payments, PG&E paid more than $131 million across the state, though a county-by-county breakdown was not available.