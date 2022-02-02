Pacific Gas and Electric Company is offering customers free removal of large-diameter wood from trees that were cut down for safety during the company’s 2021 wildfire response.
“As PG&E worked to quickly and safely restore power during the 2021 wildfire season, crews inspected and cut down hazardous trees that posed a potential safety risk to crews and electric equipment,” read a release issued by the utility. “The work was done in coordination with agencies responding to the wildfires.”
With this work now largely complete, PG&E is offering landowners the opportunity to have trees that were cut down for safety removed from their property, provided it is safe to do so, according to the release.
“Because the wood is the landowner’s property, removal of the wood is optional and landowners must provide written permission to PG&E to have the wood removed,” it was stated in the release. “PG&E is in the process of reaching out to impacted landowners to offer the removal services and provide permission forms.”
Earlier this year, PG&E and contractor crews began removing and disposing of large-diameter wood from 2020 wildfires and the utility recently expanded the voluntary program to encompass 2021 wildfires.
If approved by the landowner, PG&E will be removing wood debris from trees cut down for safety in response to the Anderson Fire, the Cache Fire, the Caldor Fire, the Dixie Fire, the Fawn Fire, the Hopkins Fire, the KNP Complex Fire, the Linda Falls Fire, the McFarland Fire, the Monument Fire, the North Complex Fire, the River Fire, the Salt Fire and the Washington Fire.
PG&E contractor crews will be performing this work and can provide identification upon request. Customers with questions about the Wood Management Program can call 1-877-295-4949 or email wildfiresafety@pge.com.
For more information, visit www.pge.com/woodmanagement.