Pacific Gas and Electric Company paid more than $24 million in property taxes to 12 north state counties, including Colusa, Glenn and Tehama.
“Property tax payments are one of the important ways PG&E helps drive local economies and supports essential public services like education and public safety,” said David Thomason, Vice President, Controller and Chief Financial Officer for PG&E. “This year’s payments reflect the substantial local investments we continue to make in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system and to better mitigate against wildfires.”
According to a release issued by the utility, Colusa County received $4,137,638, Glenn County received $1,002,342 and Tehama County received $1,551,202.
In total, the utility’s payments of more than $268 million covers the period from July 1 to December 31, 2020. Total payments for the tax year of July 1, 2020, to, June 30, 2021, are more than $537 million – an increase of nearly $28 million, or 5.5 percent, compared with the prior tax year.
“The increase in property tax payments reflect PG&E’s continuing investments to enhance and upgrade its gas and electrical infrastructure for safety, reliability and wildfire mitigation across Northern and Central California,” it was stated in the release.