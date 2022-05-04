Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced last week that the utility has paid more than $28 million in property taxes to 12 North State counties, including Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties.
“Property tax and franchise fee payments are one of the many important ways PG&E helps drive our hometown economies and support essential public services like education and public safety,” said Chris Foster, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for PG&E. “These payments reflect the substantial local investments we are making in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system and to better mitigate against wildfire risk.”
For Colusa County, $4,471,245.61 of property taxes were paid which is an 8 percent increase above last year, Glenn County received $1,131,060.34 which is up to a 13 percent increase from last year and Tehama County received $1,831,362.58, which is up 18 percent from last year.
Other countries that received assistance include Butte, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Sutter, Trinity and Yuba.
In total, PG&E is paying property taxes and franchise fees of over $464 million this spring to the 50 counties, 246 local cities and one district where it owns and operates gas and electric infrastructure, according to a release issued by the utility.
“On April 12, PG&E paid property taxes of more than $310 million to the 50 counties in which it owns property,” read the release. “The payment covers the period from January 1 to June 30, 2022. Total payments for the tax year of July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, are more than $621 million. This is an increase of $84 million more than the prior tax year.”
PG&E pays franchise fees to cities and counties for the use of public streets for its gas and electric facilities. This year PG&E’s franchise fee payments totaled nearly $154 million – nearly $106 million for electric service and more than $47 million for natural gas service. This is an increase of over $15 million from the prior year.
The energy company completed these payments on April 15, according to the release.