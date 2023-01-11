Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) recently announced that scholarship applications are now available and can be turned in for college-bound high school students and current college and continuing education students with a primary residence in Northern and Central California, including in the Tri-County region.
“More than 150 awards totaling more than $200,000 are being made available through scholarships created by PG&E’s 11 employee resource groups (ERG) and two engineering network groups (ENG). These groups support and advance diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging within PG&E and the hometowns it serves,” PG&E said in a statement. “These scholarships are awarded annually to help offset the cost of higher education. ERG and ENG scholarship winners will receive awards ranging from $500 to $6,000 for exemplary scholastic achievement and community leadership.”
For scholarship information, including an application, visit https://tinyurl.com/bdfb99h5. All applications must be submitted by Feb. 24, officials said.
“Many recipients of our ERG and ENG scholarships are the first in their families to attend college,” PG&E Vice President and Chief Talent, Culture and Inclusion Officer Marie Waugh said in a statement. “These awards help develop our future leaders and breakthrough thinkers and are part of how we’re living our purpose at PG&E – delivering for our hometowns, serving our planet, and leading with love.”
Since 1989, PG&E’s groups have awarded more than $5 million in scholarships to thousands of recipients, officials said. The funds are raised through employee donations, employee fundraising events and Campaign for the Community, the company’s employee giving program.
“I do not have enough words to express my gratitude for the award, especially as a first-generation college student,” Alexis Renihan, a 2022 Women’s Network ERG scholarship recipient, who’s majoring in dietetics at Point Loma Nazarene University, said in a statement. “I’m excited to see where my future education and experiences will take me. I couldn’t be more thankful for your kindness in supporting my future.”
In addition to PG&E scholarships, the Pacific Service Employees Association, a nonprofit mutual benefit organization serving PG&E coworkers and retirees, also provides scholarships for dependents of company coworkers, officials said.