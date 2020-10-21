Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced Wednesday afternoon that the utility will shut off power to approximately 37,000 residents in the north state, including some that live in Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties, starting Wednesday night.
PG&E is calling for the power shutoff event due to a high-wind event combined with low humidity and severely dry vegetation that together create high risk of catastrophic wildfires, according to a release issued by the utility.
An estimated four customers in Colusa County, 162 customers in Glenn County and 2,511 customers in Tehama County are expected to be impacted by the shutoff.
Paul Moreno, spokesperson for PG&E, said the shutoff will begin in western Tehama County Wednesday evening.
“For Tehama County customers in the eastern part of the county - generally along Highway 36 east and north of there - the PSPS event will start early Thursday morning,” said Moreno.
The shutoff event is anticipated to begin in the early morning hours of Thursday in Colusa and Glenn counties as well, said Moreno.
“PG&E has sent notifications to impacted customers about when their power is expected to be turned off and restored on Friday,” said Moreno.
While the power is out, a community resource center will be set up at Elk Creek Junior Senior High School, 3430 County Road 309, Elk Creek.
The resource centers will be open daily from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. for the duration of the power shut off event and will offer snacks, water, device charging, restrooms, washing stations, small medical device charging and Wi-Fi.
For more information, visit https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/updates/.