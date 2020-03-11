One of the biggest developments in recent years during wildfire season have been power shutoff events carried out by the Pacific Gas and Electric Company in order to mitigate the chance of a wildfire due to equipment malfunction.
PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno said the company will be doing power shutoff events differently this year.
The company drafted a wildfire mitigation plan for 2020, stating they would expand key safety work including new grid technology, hardening the electric system; accelerated inspections of electric infrastructure; enhanced vegetation management around power lines; and real-time monitoring and situational awareness tools to better understand how severe weather can impact its system.
The plan also includes changes to make the shutoff events smaller in scope and shorter in duration.
Efforts to reduce the impacts caused by shutoff events will include installing automated sectionalizing devices on distribution lines to reduce the number of communities that would lose power during an event; adding transmission switches capable of redirecting power to keep substations and transmission lines energized; working with communities to operationalize additional microgrids; enhanced meteorology technology for more precise events; and increasing its fleet to cut down inspection times, among other things.
To view PG&E’s 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Plan, visit https://bit.ly/3cN1tEC.
“As for timing, (Public Safety Power Shutoff) events are condition specific (dry fuels, winds, humidity) so we cannot predict far in advance when events may be called,” Moreno said. “Last year we had some in June but most in the fall.”