As part of their continued efforts to keep customers safe in the face of the growing wildfire risk across the state, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will host a virtual wildfire safety webinar today.
According to PG&E officials, the webinar is being facilitated to share the utility’s wildfire prevention plans for 2022 and listen to customer feedback.
“PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation, after which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions,” according to officials.
In addition to discussing the utility’s wildfire prevention efforts, officials will also review resources to help customers and communities before, during and after wildfire safety outages and discuss improvements and updates to PG&E’s safety technology and tools during the webinar.
The webinar will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. today. To join, visit https://bit.ly/3nKIAc9 or call 800-619-7898 and enter Conference ID: 5949849.
Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese, according to officials.
For additional information on how to join, recordings and presentation materials from past events and to learn more about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, visit pge.com/wildfiresafety.
For more information and resources to help prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency, visit safetyactioncenter.pge.com.