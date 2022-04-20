To help keep customers and communities safe in the face of growing wildfire risk across the state, Pacific Gas and Electric Company will host a virtual town hall meeting today to discuss their continuously evolving wildfire safety program to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
According to a release issued by the utility, PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation, after which attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions.
“During the webinar event, the PG&E team will discuss efforts to underground more of our powerlines, expanded safety settings program and planned improvements, progress on system upgrades to prevent wildfires (and) additional customer resources to prepare for wildfire season and potential outages,” read the release.
The event, which will be held from 5:30-7 p.m., can be accessed by visiting www.pge.com/firesafetywebinars or by calling 1-800-369-2098 and entering Conference ID: 1371852.
For more information, visit www.pge.com/wildfiresafety.