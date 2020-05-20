Pacific Gas and Electric Company will host a webinar today for customers in Colusa, Yolo and Solano counties to share information about the utility’s plan to prevent wildfires and reduce the impacts of Public Safety Shutoff events on customers and communities, according to a release issued by the utility last week.
“As we all work to fight coronavirus (COVID-19), we also know wildfire season is around the corner,” read the release. “PG&E’s work to prevent wildfires and reduce the impact of PSPS events is essential for the safety of customers and communities and will continue as long as PG&E can perform it safely for both employees and customers.”
The interactive webinar will provide an opportunity for customers to hear about work in their community, have the opportunity to ask questions of PG&E subject matter experts and share their feedback, read the release.
Topics covered during the webinar will include improvements PG&E is implementing to make PSPS events smaller in size, shorter in length and smarter for customers, as well as local progress on key wildfire prevention work.
“With the increased wildfire threat our state faces, PG&E is enhancing and expanding our efforts to reduce wildfire risks and keep customers and communities safe. This includes reducing the impact of PSPS events, installing new grid technology, hardening the electric system and performing enhanced vegetation management.”
The webinar will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. today (Wednesday) and can be accessed by visiting https://bit.ly/2W7nkA4 or by calling 866-501-6088 and entering Conference ID: 9598822.
For more information, visit www.pge.com/wildfiresafety.