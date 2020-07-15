PG&E announced it will be updating its website to better inform customers during planned shutoffs during wildfire season and be more equipped to handle the flood of visitors to the website, according to a news release.
– The site includes an “all-in-one” map that combines address search, shutoff forecasted area maps and current outage maps in one place. Maps have been upgraded to be more precise and provide more accurate details. The address search will offer a text-based “no map” view of current and future outages.
– The notification process during a shutoff has been updated to provide the date of the shutoff, the address affected and estimated shutoff and restoration times. PGE will try and send notifications via phone, text or email two days prior, the day before and just before the shutoff.
– The updated website will be available in 13 languages by September.