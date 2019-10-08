Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced Monday night that they may be conducting a public safety power shutoff that could impact about 30 counties in California, including Colusa, starting today (Wednesday).
Roughly 1,813 PG&E customers in Arbuckle, Stonyford, Williams, Sites and Maxwell could be affected by the shutoff, according to PG&E’s website.
PG&E said in a press release that weather conditions, including potential fire risk, have been forecast that may impact electric service which prompted the shutdown.
The Public Safety Power Shutoff program was put in place because PG&E said it may be necessary to turn off power to certain areas as a proactive step to reduce fire risk caused by power transmission lines affected by these occurrences of extreme weather.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning on Tuesday for much of the Sacramento Valley beginning at 5 a.m. this morning and lasting until 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon., forecasting very low daytime humidity and high winds reaching 20-30 mph and gusts with speeds of 40-50 mph.
According to PG&E’s website, the shutoff is anticipated to go into affect at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Lt. Russ Jones, with the Emergency Support Services division of the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department, said it is always a good idea to have some way to back up power to your residence in the event of an emergency.
Jones also recommends preparing for emergencies by making sure you have fresh, clean drinking water, especially if your house is on a well that requires electricity.
“Store water or pre-fill your bathtub just to make sure you have fresh drinking water while the power is off,” Jones said.