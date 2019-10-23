Pierce and Colusa going strong in Mid-Valley League

The Colusa Sacramento River State Park provided a rugged venue for cross country teams from Colusa,
Pierce and Williams along with their six Mid-Valley League counterparts last Wednesday, although the varied terrain did not seem to slow the pace of the race.
Pierce’s Ari Sanchez turned in the best finish of the afternoon winning the varsity girl’s race and setting a personal record for a three mile distance with a time of 21:37 to lead the Bears, who finished first in the team competition as well.
Comprising the rest of the Bears’ team, and bunched in the middle of the pack, was Gisela Herrera (27:03-10th place), Rebekah McPeek (27:20-12th place), Diana Huerta (27:30-13th place) and Celeste Grajeda (27:49-14th place).
Two RedHawks posting top 10 finishes were Veronica Jauregui (24:23-6th place) and Lupita Perez (24:45-7th place) while the Yellowjackets’ Valeria Orozco (25:06) was eighth.
For the first time this season the Colusa varsity boys had to settle for second place behind Winters despite placing four in the top 10.
Jacob Arce (18:01) was third, Keith Chavez (18:09) fourth, Jose Valdez (18:37) seventh and Lucas Garin was (18:43) ninth to pace the RedHawks who came up four points short after the final tally.
Colusa had a strong showing in the two mile JV boys race led by Cody Koregelos (14:02) and Michael
Harris (14:27) in second and third respectively along with Antonio Garcia (15:15-6 th place), Ethan Lay (15:27-7th place) and Asa Smith (15:42-10 th place).
In the JV girl’s two mile event, Colusa’s Lissandra Fuerte (17:34) crossed the line in fourth.
MVL harriers return to the Colusa State Park again today for a final tune up ahead of the league finals, which are to be held October 30 in Corning.