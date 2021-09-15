Colusa vs. Willows
The RedHawks went to 3-0 on the year with a 34-7 win over Willows last week.
Quarterback Emanuel Frias tossed three touchdowns and 205 total yards.
Two of the TDs went to Nick Price from 60- and 25 yards out.
Hayden Mccarty rushed for 90 yards and scored twice for Colusa, which takes on Williams on the road on Friday pending any changes due to COVID-19. Right now there is no word of any cancelation or postponement from either school.
Pierce vs. Williams
The Bears went ahead 20-6 on Williams in the first half last week, en route to a 34-6 victory in the annual Rice Bowl.
Pierce (2-1) has won six straight over Williams and is 12-6 over the Yellow Jackets in the rivalry since 2004.
Williams last win was Sept. 9, 2016.
This week, Pierce will play at 6 p.m. on Friday on the road at Fall River.
Pierce at Fall River junior varsity was canceled due to positive tests and close contact from Fall River, according to Athletic Director Michael Barber.