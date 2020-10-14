Elementary schools within Pierce Joint Unified School District have received approval to reopen for in-person instruction.
Pierce joins two other Colusa County districts – Maxwell and Princeton – already facilitating in-person learning to students in transitional Kindergarten through sixth grade after securing a grant waiver from the state.
Carol Geyer, superintendent of the district, said the Colusa County Health Department received notice of the approval from the state on the evening of Oct. 6.
To secure the waiver, Geyer said the district had to complete an application that detailed the dynamics of the district should they reopen, including school names and student counts by grade level as well as an anticipated opening date.
“The district’s Reopening Plan had to be included with the submission as did letters of support from our labor unions and support of parent organizations,” said Geyer.
After conducting a survey to gage how parents within the district felt while in district learning, Geyer said more than 60 percent of parents said they wanted to send their students back to school for in-person instruction.
Geyer said the district hopes to reopen for in-person instruction on Oct. 19, with the transitional kindergarteners slated to return a bit earlier, on Oct. 16, to get them acclimated to the campus and routines.
Colusa County was moved into the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system on Tuesday, which opens up the possibility for other schools within the county, including middle and high schools, to reopen for in-person instruction. According to Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel, schools not already open under the waiver program will be able to open subject to state restrictions once the county has been in the red tier for two weeks or by Oct. 27.