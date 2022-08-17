Officials released Thursday the identity of the pilot who died earlier this week in a plane crash near McDermott Road at the Glenn-Colusa County line outside of Maxwell.
According to the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot of that plane was 73-year-old Jack Rodney Davis of Sacramento. An official cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy has been ordered.
“The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office has made next of kin notification and would like to express our condolences to the family involved in this tragic incident,” the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane crash in the area near McDermott Rd at the Glenn-Colusa County line outside of Maxwell at 11:06 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office, officers from that department responded to the scene along with Maxwell Fire and Glenn County Sheriff’s Office personnel.
“Upon arrival, responding personnel located the crashed plane,” read a release issued by the sheriff’s office Tuesday. “The pilot was confirmed deceased at the scene. The official cause of death is undetermined at this time.”
The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office reported that it is in the process of investigating the scene of the crash as well as interviewing witnesses that may have seen the plane crash.
At this time, sheriff’s department officials said there is no additional information about the pilot of the aircraft.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board
(NTSB) were notified by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and the investigation into the crash was handed off to them, according to officials.
Eric Weiss, NTSB media relations, said the agency dispatched an investigator to the scene Aug. 10 and initial reports indicated that a Sonex Waiex airplane crashed under unknown circumstances at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 9.
“A preliminary report will be issued in roughly two weeks,” said Weiss on Aug 10. “The full report, with probable cause, can take a year or more.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Colusa County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jose Ruiz at 530-458-0200.