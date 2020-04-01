FELONY ARRESTS
Anthony D. Hidalgo 27, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 2:04 a.m. March 26 on northbound Interstate 5 at the Maxwell Road offramp on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving with a suspended license, disobeying a court order and evading a police officer. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Steven L. Lathan, 54, of the 3300 block of Harbison Street, Clearlake, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 5:14 p.m. March 26 on Virginia Way and State Route 20 in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Juan A. Soto, 39, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 5:38 p.m. March 29 on the 900 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of identity theft, burglary, forgery and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Patricia L. Wesley, 25, of the 1300 block of Wescott Road, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:02 p.m. March 30 on the 1300 block of Wescott Road in Colusa. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.