FELONY ARRESTS
Jason M. Hall, 26, of the 1000 block of Rogers Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 12:58 a.m. April 4 in the 900 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, bringing drugs into a prison or jail and several outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Daniel S. Gonzales, 28, of the 700 block of Eighth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:25 a.m. April 7 in the 700 block of Eighth Street in Williams on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, disobeying a court order and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eduardo Ambriz Saaverdra, 18, of the 1000 block of Nicolaus Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:08 p.m. April 10 on A Street at Eighth Street in Williams on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon with special allegations, resisting arrest and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kelly R. Williams, 62, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:04 p.m. April 7 on Old Highway 99W south of Meyers Road. They were booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Martin A. Yzaguirre, 35, of the 200 block of San Francisco Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:49 p.m. April 7 on Sycomore Street at Old Highway 99W in Maxwell on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with a prior DUI conviction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Roberto D. Moran, 67, of the 600 block of Holly Street, Willows, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:49 p.m. April 9 on Maxwell Road west of State Route 45 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.