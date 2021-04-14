FELONY ARRESTS
Zachariah D. Johnson, 39, of Sterling, Colo., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:15 a.m. April 6 on northbound Interstate 5 north of State Route 20 on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Shonna L. Macias, 43, of the 1100 block of Jay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 2:55 p.m. April 6 in the 1100 block of Jay Street in Colusa on suspicion of criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury, causing harm or death to an elder or adult dependent and vandalism. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Andre D. Greer, 29, of the 100 block of Locust Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:41 a.m. April 12 in the 100 block of Locust Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of elder or dependent adult abuse or death. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sukhwant K. Johal, 36, of the 1000 block of Evans Reimer Road, Gridley, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 12:54 a.m. April 10 on State Route 45 at Maxwell Road on suspicion of violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance and three outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.