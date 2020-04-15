FELONY ARRESTS
James M. Bill Jr., 45, of the 40 block of Sioc Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 9:06 p.m. April 7 on Ninth and Carson Streets in Colusa on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Marvin R. Smith, 67, of the 6600 block of Happy Valley Road, Anderson, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:50 p.m. April 8 on Fifth and Jay Streets in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Patricia L. Wesley, 25, of the 1300 block of Wescott Road, Colusa, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 12:30 p.m. April 8 on the 500 block of Marguerite Street, Williams, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction and being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Justin D. Moss, 38, of the 8000 block of Star Trek Drive, Shingletown, was arrested y the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:39 p.m. April 13 on the 400 block of Old Highway 99 in Maxwelll on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owners consent, being a felon in possession of ammunition and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kevin M. Donnelly, 60, of the 1800 block of State Route 20, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 9:11 a.m. April 8 on Main and First Streets in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Diego A. Ruiz, 21, of the 1500 block of Third Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 3:40 p.m. April 9 on the 100 block of Brenda Way in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa Colusa County Jail.