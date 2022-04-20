FELONY ARRESTS
Dewey L. Cuffle, 49, of the 29200 block of Providence Way, Hayford, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:28 a.m. April 12 on State Route 16 at mile marker 5.46 on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving known property. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Davis J. Heinbaugh, 24, of the 7600 block of Bancroft Avenue, Oakland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:49 a.m. April 12 on State Route 16 at mile marker 5.46 on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of stolen property, evading, resisting arrest and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Trevon L. Johnson, 26, of the 700 block of Pocket Road, Sacramento, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 7:01 p.m. April 12 on Seventh Street at C Street in Williams on suspicion of false impersonation, evading and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Manuel L.J. Vergara, 34, of the 400 block of Franklin Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 2:45 p.m. April 17 in the 7000 block of Fruitvale Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nathan A. Ryan, 28, of the 500 block of W. Kani Avenue, Porterville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:21 p.m. April 12 on northbound Interstate 5 south of Lenahan Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ashley D. Arnold, 38, of the 2100 block of Durham Dayton Highway, Durham, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:16 p.m. April 16 at the southbound Maxwell rest area on Interstate 5. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Carlos I. Martinez, 46, of 32 Mission Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:28 p.m. April 16 at 32 Mission Avenue in Arbuckle. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.