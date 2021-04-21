FELONY ARRESTS
Jeremiah L. Moore, 44, of the 1300 block of Clay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:57 a.m. April 16 in the 1300 block of Clay Street in Colusa on suspicion of vandalism and domestic battery. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Austin J. Smith, 25, of the 1700 block of Laurel Lane, West Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:27 a.m. April 15 on Forest Route 17N15 east of Forest Route 18N07 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent causing bodily injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Anamaria Cruz Jacabo, 37, of the 500 block of Fifth Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:21 a.m. April 19 on Husted Road at Abel Road in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent causing bodily injury and hit and run with property damage. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jorge R. Tavera, 32, of the 700 block of Teal Way, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 10:21 p.m. April 17 in the 200 block of Seventh Street in Williams on suspicion of violating a court order to prevent domestic violence, disobeying a court order and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Gary J. Cross, 39, of the 1600 block of Park Avenue, Red Bluff, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 7:21 p.m. April 19 at Orv’s Shell Station in the 100 block of Virginia Way in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Aaron S. Woods, 49, of the 1100 block of Lafayette Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:11 p.m. April 19 in the Rite Aid parking lot on suspicion of brandishing a weapon or firearm. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jasen A. Braden, 34, of the 6200 block of County Road 23, Orland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:55 a.m. April 18 on northbound Interstate 5 north of Delevan Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Russell J. Roubideaux, 36, of the 2100 block of Benedict Drive, San Leandro, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:20 a.m. April 18 on northbound Interstate 5 just north of Husted Road in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Julio Tapia, 27, of the 800 block of Redinger Way, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1:38 a.m. April 17 on Tenth Street at Bella Way in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.