FELONY ARRESTS
Martin D. Solis, 22, of the 100 block of Virginia Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 2:10 a.m. April 19 on the 100 block of Virginia Street in Williams on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alejandro H. Pedrero, 43, of the 100 block of Poundstone Street, Grimes, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 4:13 p.m. April 19 on the 10 block of Market Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Julie M. Demario, 49, of Chico, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 12:29 p.m. April 20 on Tenth and Oak Streets in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.