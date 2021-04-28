FELONY ARRESTS
Michael W. Ginn, 41, of the 1800 block of Meadow Court, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:53 a.m. April 20 on southbound State Route 45 south of Reservation Road on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury, vandalism with property damage and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Dennis W. Haun, 57, of the 300 block of Pine Street, Willits, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:05 p.m. April 23 on State Route 20 west of Walnut Drive. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Adrian R. Ocampo, 39, of the 800 block of D Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 4:40 p.m. April 23 in the 200 block of E Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.