FELONY ARRESTS
Leonard A. Castro, 72, of the 160 block of State Route 45, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 8:19 p.m. April 23 on the 160 block of State Route 45 in Colusa on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm with great bodily injury likely and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Chelsea J. Goodman, 27, of the 1000 block of Silverleaf Lane, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:44 p.m. April 23 on Marguerite and Elle Streets in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mauricio Maldonado-Gutierrez, 34, of the 200 block of Sixth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:20 a.m. April 24 on the 1900 block of State Route 20 on suspicion of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, damaging or destroying personal property valued at over $400 and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jorge U. Andrade Zavala, 31, of the 200 block of Fifth Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 7:58 p.m. April 25 on the 200 block of Fifth Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and violating a court order to prevent domestic violence. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose J. Hernandez-Ambriz, 35, of the 400 block of San Antonio Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 6:55 p.m. April 24 on the 400 block of San Antonio Drive in Williams on suspicion of criminal threats with the intent to terrorize, burglary and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Joseph M. Wilson, 51, of the 300 block of N California Street, Maxwell, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:07 a.m. April 27 on the 200 block of Market Street in Colusa on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alexis Cruz Jacobo, 20, of the 20 block of Carson Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:28 p.m. April 23 at the Love’s Gas Station in Williams on suspicion of being a minor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .01 percent or higher, hit and run with property damage and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Gerardo Iniguez, 42, of the 100 block of Brenda Way, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 7:41 p.m. April 26 on the 1200 block of Teri Way in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.