FELONY ARRESTS
Kelly J. Dyett, 32, of Williams was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 12:04 a.m. March 30 in the 100 block of Virginia Street in Williams on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jacob R. Muniz, 39, of the 300 block of Laurel Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:29 a.m. April 3 on State Route 45 at Paradise Road on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving known stolen property, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of an unauthorized assault weapon. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Martimiano Alvarado Rivera, 48, of the 200 block of Ninth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:50 p.m. April 3 in the 1400 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Carolina L. Evans, 53, of the 1300 block of Parkhill Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:10 p.m. April 1 on State Route 45 at Maxwell-Colusa Road on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.