FELONY ARRESTS
Brandy L. Woodraska, 49, of the 1100 block of Woodworth Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:45 p.m. March 31 at the Colusa County Fairgrounds in Colusa on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving known stolen property. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alexander J. Fields, 31, of the 63900 block of East Street, Happy Camp, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 5:38 p.m. April 4 in the 400 block of Fourth Street in Williams on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Oscar Z. Hernandez, 30, of the 1200 block of Andrew Street, Williams, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. April 4 on suspicion of criminal threats, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ryan M. Kalsbeek, 40, of 19 Jay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 12:12 a.m. April 3 at 19 Jay Street in Colusa on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kala K. Steinburg, 33, of the 2900 block of Second Street, Biggs, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 8:07 p.m. April 2 in the 800 block of Market Street in Colusa. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Enrique Jauregui-Rivera, 26, of the 400 block of Vastro Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:54 p.m. April 5 in the 600 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a prior DUI conviction and driving with a license suspended or revoked for DUI. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.