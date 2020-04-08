Devon T. Stewart, 19, of the 1300 block of Lurline Avenue, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:50 p.m. April 2 on the 1300 block of Lurline Avenue in Colusa on suspicion of burglary, grand theft of a firearm and grand theft during a state of emergency. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sayed N. Sayedi, 40, of the 4100 block of Amargosa Drive, Antioch, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 7:42 p.m. April 3 on Sixth and D Streets in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, damaging a communication device with the intent to prevent help, robbery, taking a vehicle without the owners consent, disobeying a court order and cruelty to a child. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Esequiel Jauregui, 68, of the 1200 block of Buchanan Road, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:52 a.m. April 5 on southbound Old Highway 99 south of Bailey Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a license suspended for DUI. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.