FELONY ARRESTS
Michael D. Wyatt, 38, of the 700 block of High Street, Oroville, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 9:52 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 3700 block of State Route 45 in Colusa on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Abraham Leos, 29, of the 1000 block of Nicolaus Drive, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 5:12 p.m. July 29 in the 1000 block of Nicolaus Drive in Williams on suspicion of vandalism and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose A. Alvarez, 42, of the 700 block of Second Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 9:30 a.m. July 28 in the 700 block of Second Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, receiving known stolen property, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of controlled substance while armed, operating or maintaining a drug house and manufacturing a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Daniel Moreno, 31, of the 700 block of Second Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 9:30 a.m. July 28 in the 700 block of Second Street in Arbuckle on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale and operating or maintaining a drug house. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Hermile Ramirez, 21, of the 1000 block of Canvasback Court, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:12 p.m. July 28 on State Route 20 at Farinon Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing bodily injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Calletano Pina-Jauregui, 56, of the 500 block of Waterfowl Way, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:57 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 500 block of Waterfowl Way in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Michael A. Watson, 49, of the 700 block of Main Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 4:19 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 700 block of Pinewood Court in Williams on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Andronico A. Ramirez, 24, of the 2800 block of Thompson Avenue, Selma, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 7:48 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 500 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ryan D. Larsen, 32, of the 1200 block of Hillcrest Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:35 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 3200 block of Butte Slough Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kelsey L. Word, 29, of the 1400 block of Sutter Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:37 p.m. Aug. 1 on Pine Street just west of Old Highway 99W. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
John Guzman-Bertolucci, 38, of the 1800 block of Branscomb Road, Laytonville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:28 p.m. July 30 on State Route 20 just west of San Jose Avenue. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Justin M. Hornbuckle, 29, of 42 Sunrise Street, Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:55 p.m. July 29 on Hillgate Road east of Almond Avenue. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Hector B. Rivera Zavala, 26, of the 700 block of Twelfth Street, Dunnigan, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:47 p.m. July 29 on E Street at State Route 20 in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose A.F. Melchor, 52, of 100 Yosemite Way, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:23 p.m. July 27 in the 1000 block of Bridge Street in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mark F. Kimmel, 62, of the 9400 block of Cummings Road, Durham, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:57 a.m. July 26 in the 3700 block of State Route 45 in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jeffery A. Deleon, 42, of the 500 block of Esgar Avenue, Modesto, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 6 on State Route 20 east of East Camp Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with a previous DUI conviction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Miguel A. Juarez Contreras, 42, of the 500 block of Butte View Drive, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:32 a.m. Aug. 6 on State Route 45 just north of Princeton Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Abraham M. Perez, 32, of the 1400 block of Larsen Lane, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:06 a.m. Aug. 6 in the Gardens Apartments parking lot in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and reasonable cause to believe the person was driving a vehicle while under the influence. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Mauricia G. Quintana, 22, of the 10400 block of Larkin Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:44 p.m. Aug. 6 on E Street just south of State Route 20 in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.