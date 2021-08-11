FELONY ARRESTS
Phillip C. Savala, 34, of 28 Modoc Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:31 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 100 block of Sioc Street in Colusa on suspicion of criminal threats with the intent to terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon or firearm, trespassing, bringing drugs or alcohol into a prison or jail and violation of parole. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Makayla M. Johnson, 25, of the 1100 block of Charlotte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:50 a.m. Aug. 5 on State Route 45 at Harbison Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Esther Aguilar, 49, of the 200 block of Eighth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 11:39 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 700 block of North Street in Williams. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alejo D. Chavez, 64, of the 1400 block of Lake Avenue, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:55 a.m. Aug. 8 on State Route 45 just north of Neva Avenue on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Daniel Lopez Tapia, 30, of the 5800 block of Theatre Road, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:21 p.m. Aug. 7 on the southbound Interstate 5 ramp from State Route 20. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Martin Paniagua Moreno, 35, of the 1900 block of S. Dora Street, Ukiah, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:02 p.m. Aug. 8 on State Route 20 east of San Jose Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alfonso Velasco, 18, of the 400 block of Fifth Street, Taft, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:51 a.m. Aug. 7 on southbound Interstate 5 at Husted Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Carla M. Brenner, 68, of 29 Oak Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Aug. 9 in the alleyway behind 29 Oak Street in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a suspended license. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.