FELONY ARRESTS
Javier Ruiz Jr., 45, of the 9500 block of Q Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:49 p.m. Aug. 4 on Fifth and Market Streets in Colusa on suspicion of forgery, receiving known stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Christopher B. Wilkins, 59, of the 4400 block of Lodoga Stonyford Road, Stonyford, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 2:37 a.m. Aug. 10 on the 4400 block of Lodoga Stonyford Road in Stonyford on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal threats, assualt with a firearm, brandishing a weapon or firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and three outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jesus Carranza, 34, of the 5800 block of Crawford Road, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:41 p.m. Aug. 8 on the Interstate 5 onramp at E Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Carlos G. Lastra, 30, of Glendale, Ariz., was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:43 a.m. Aug. 10 on State Route 20 west of Schaad Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Devin K. Pearson, 29, of the 1000 block of Fourth Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:49 p.m. Aug. 7 on westbound State Route 20 east of Sycamore Cutoff. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.