FELONY ARRESTS
Humberto V. Garcia, 39, of 43 Midway Avenue, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:31 p.m. Aug. 16 on Amanda Street between Seventh Street and Putnam Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jeremiah L. Moore, 44, of the 1300 block of Clay Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:14 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 1300 block of Clay Street in Colusa on suspicion of vandalism, battery and violation of probation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.