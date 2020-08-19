FELONY ARRESTS
John Williams, 41, of the 500 block of Matmor Road, Woodland, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:20 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Colusa County Jail on suspicion of robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and grand theft. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Andres Piedra, 24, of the 2400 block of E. Washington Street, Stockton, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 12:54 p.m. Aug. 15 in the Orv’s parking lot in Williams on suspicion of identity theft, false identification to a peace officer, public intoxication and using false citizenship documentation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Phillip C. Savala, 33, of the 20 block of Modoc Court, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:42 a.m. Aug. 15 on the 20 block of Modoc Court in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, robbery, false imprisonment and a felony parole violation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Felipe Granados, 24, of the 600 block of Webster Street, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:50 a.m. Aug. 12 on Carson and Tenth Streets in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Nicandro Lopez-Cruz, 54, of the 1300 block of Wescott Road, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:45 a.m. Aug. 17 on Wescott Road and Louis Lane in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Patrick K. Phillips, 32, of the 2200 block of Lurline Avenue, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:23 p.m. Aug. 15 on Harbison Road west of State Route 45. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Victor A. Rodriguez, 34, of the 1500 block of San Joaquin Street, Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:48 p.m. Aug. 15 on the 100 block of Virginia Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Martin A. Rosas-Elenas, 29 of the 6700 block of County Road, Orland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:10 a.m. Aug. 15 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Freshwater Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Andy Vazquez, 29, of the 8400 block of Garden View Avenue, South Gate, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:07 p.m. Aug. 16 on Interstate 5 south of Lurline Avenue. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.