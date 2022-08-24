FELONY ARRESTS
Joshua S. Ulsh, 30, of the 2300 block of Samaritan Place, San Jose, was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 10:50 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 4400 block of Sites-Lodoga Road in Stonyford on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and planting or cultivating marijuana or hashish. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Eliseo Lopez Cardona, 36, of the 700 block of 12th Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 7:36 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 400 block of Fourth Street in Williams on suspicion of contacting a minor to commit a felony and meeting with a minor for lewd purpose. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Emmanuel Juarezcamargo, 37, of the 500 block of Ashley Drive, Woodland, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:57 p.m. Aug. 18 on State Route 20 at San Jose Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Noah C. Hayward Jordan, 28, of the 100 block of Rancheria Road, Redding, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:58 p.m. Aug. 19 on southbound Interstate 5 at Maxwell-Colusa Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a license and three outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Gerardo D. Hernandez, 20, of the 1800 block of Dover Avenue, Fairfield, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:42 p.m. Aug. 21 on Lonestar Road north of Ware Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sandro Martinez, 40, of the 800 block of Eighth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 6:05 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 100 block of Brenda Way in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Pollyanna C. O’Sullivan, 57, of the 1300 block of Wescott Road, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 8:21 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 1000 block of Bridge Street in Colusa on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jose G. Tenorio Cortes, 22, of the 3100 block of Wilson Avenue, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:56 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 3100 block of Wilson Avenue in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, being under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts of providing false information to a peace officer, destroying or concealing evidence and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.