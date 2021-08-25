FELONY ARRESTS
Joseph A.L. Peters,, 33, of the 3600 block of Phils Way Road, Elk Creek, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 9:02 a.m. Aug. 21 on Fourth and Fremont Streets in Colusa on suspicion of false impersonation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Carissa D. Vantassel, 42, of 50 Tenth Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:31 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area in Colusa on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Shonna L. Macias, 43, transient, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 3:25 p.m. Aug. 20 at 60 Market Street in Colusa on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and violation of parole. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Christopher J. Fraser, 28, of the 600 block of Rancheria Drive, Chico, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1:08 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 500 block of E Street in Williams on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and burglary. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ronnie L. Layne, 43, of the 8600 block of Palermo Honeycut Highway, Oroville, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 9:32 a.m. Aug. 23 on State Route 45 at Reese Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation or sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, a parole violation and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Sara Hernandez Palomares, 24, of the 400 block of Laurel Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 7:08 p.m. Aug. 18 on Cortina School Road south of Myers Road in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving without a license, false identification to a peace officer and impeding traffic. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Sandro Martinez, 39, of the 800 block of Eighth Street, Williams, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 3:33 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 5700 block of Hankins Road in Williams on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and trespassing. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Manuel ALcaraz Calderon, 24, of the 400 block of Sixth Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:39 a.m. Aug. 22 on State Route 20 at Walnut Drive. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Orlando C. Estrella Trejo, 36, of the 4000 block of Colonial Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:19 p.m. Aug. 22 on Lonestar Road just north of Myers Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Courtney E. Griffith, 43, of the 4100 block of Dunsmuir Avenue, Dunsmuir, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:12 a.m. Aug. 20 on northbound Interstate 5 just south of E Street in Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Diego A. Hernandez, 24, of Willows, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:16 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Colusa County Fairgrounds in Colusa on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Carla A. Kelley, 59, of the 700 block of Red Cedar Court, Jefferson, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:34 p.m. Aug. 21 on State Route 20 at E Street in Williams. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
David M. McDonald, 41 of the 400 block of Fourth Street, Willows, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1:08 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 500 block of E Street in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
James M. Raj, 34, of the 100 block of Caldwell Circle, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 11:07 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 100 block of Caldwell Circle in Colusa. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rosalio Vazquez-Romero, 50, of the 1200 block of Gary Way, Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:33 p.m. Aug. 22 on westbound State Route 20 just east of San Jose Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.