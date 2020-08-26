FELONY ARRESTS
Jose G. Acevedo, 24, of the 900 block of Mills Drive, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:53 a.m. Aug. 21 on Bear Valley Road north of Wilbur Springs Road on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving known stolen property, driving without a license, violation of probation and evading a peace officer. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Jonathon A. Roberts, 27, of the 60 block of Peerless Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 7:27 p.m. Aug. 21 on the 60 block of Peerless Avenue in Arbuckle on suspicion of burglary, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, grand theft, vandalism and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Danial C. Vazquez, 28, of the 40 block of Sioc Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:27 p.m. Aug. 21 on the 40 block of Sioc Street in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, false imprisonment, child endangerment and a parole violation. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Justin L. Pool, 26, of the 5000 block of Lake Shore Blvd., Lakeport, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 5:34 p.m. Aug. 24 on River Road and Butte Slough on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, false impersonation and a warrant for felony burglary. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Morales S. Naranjas, 29, of the 2900 block of Whittier Street, Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:32 p.m. Aug. 23 on Margarite Road south of State Route 20 in William on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kenneth D. Berry, 34, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:52 p.m. Aug. 24 on southbound Interstate 5 north of County Line Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.