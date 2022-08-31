FELONY ARRESTS
Autumn G. Luna, 22, of Seattle, Wash., was arrested by the Colusa County Narcotics Task Force at 4:01 p.m. Aug. 22 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Husted Road on suspicion of transporting or sale of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of narcotics for sale, transporting or sale of a controlled substance and identity theft. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Camilo F. Rosario, 28, transient, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:43 a.m. Aug. 22 on northbound Interstate 5 just south of the Glenn County line on suspicion of child endangerment and evading with willful disregard for safety. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Luis R. Cano, 38, of the 1100 block of G Street, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:43 p.m. Aug. 23 on Ware Road at Old Highway 99W on suspicion of child endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Nicolas Hernandez, 57, of the 500 block of E. Seventh Street, Stockton, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:28 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 1000 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving known stolen property, driving without a license and possession of an open container while driving. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Baldemar R. Silva, 44, of the 900 block of N. Sutter Street, Stockton, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 10:28 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 1000 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of aking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving known stolen property, driving without a license and possession of an open container while driving. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Alfredo Pantoja-Mendez, 56, of the 200 block of Navajo Avenue, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:42 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 200 block of Navajo Avenue in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, false imprisonment, criminal threats and dissuading or intimidating a witness. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Larry D. Ross, 18, of the 100 block of Locust Street, Arbuckle, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11:14 a.m. Aug. 25 on First and Eddie Streets in Arbuckle on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Dakota J. Sanapaw-Potter, 23, transient, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 2:51 a.m. Aug. 25 in the parking lot at the Garden Apartments in Colusa on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.